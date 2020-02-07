Google, Facebook seek alternatives for Trans-Pacific cable

Alphabet's Google (GOOG +0.2% )(GOOGL +0.1% ) and Facebook (FB +0.3% ) are looking for alternatives after the DOJ opposed a Trans-Pacific under-sea cable with a direct link to Hong Kong, according to WSJ sources.

The DOJ was reportedly also concerned about the participation of Chinese investor Dr. Peng Telecom & Media Group Co.

Last week, the tech giants asked U.S. officials for permission to start using the cable's branches in Taiwan and the Philippines while leaving the Chinese portion offline.

The companies helped fund the 8,000-mile cable from Los Angeles to Hong Kong.

Industry execs are reportedly considering alternative cable landing locations, including Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Guam.