2020 Fed stress test to be tougher for card issuers, brokers

The Fed 2020 stress test scenarios for banks present a more severe credit selloff, collateralized loan obligation stress, and higher unemployment.

"All U.S. banks should still pass, and this intense regulatory process should lead to better credit performance for large banks during the next actual downturn relative to prior cycles," writes Baird analyst David A. George.

The tests should be more stressful for commercial banks "as credit spreads widen more and declines in CRE (commercial real estate) values are about the same," writes KBW analysts.

They'll be no worse for consumer banks than last year and slightly more negative for market-focused banks, according to KBW.

The more pronounced spike in the unemployment rate and severe credit selloff in this year's scenario are negatives for brokers Goldman Sachs (GS -1.5% ) and Morgan Stanley (MS -0.1% ) and card issuers Citi (C -0.3% ) and Capital One (COF -1.6% ), says Wolfe Research's Steven Chubak.

The higher stress on CLO and private-equity exposures will be negatives for Wells Fargo (WFC -0.2% ) and Goldman.

"The test appears in-line to less severe relative to prior cycles, including a less severe rate/OCI shock and cure steepening," which are positive for trust banks (i.e, BNY Mellon (BK -0.4% ), Northern Trust (NTRS -1.2% ), and State Street (STT -1.4% )) and Bank of America (BAC -0.3% ), Chubak writes.

34 banks will undergo stress testing as regional banks, which now get tested every other year, are included this year.

