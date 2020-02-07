Berry Petroleum upgraded at KeyBanc as California prospects improve

Berry Petroleum (BRY +1.1% ) bounces higher after KeyBanc upgrades shares to Sector Weight from Underweight, citing an increase in the pace of drilling permit issuance in California and a recently passed state assembly bill that could provide an "incremental positive" for the company.

California has issued ~33 drilling permits per week over the last three weeks, with 14 going to Berry, and a law which initially required 2,500 ft. setbacks recently was amended to allow smaller safety areas depending on location, mitigation and other factors.

KeyBanc's Leo Mariani says the moves may mean the new regulations will "not be as draconian as initially proposed and would affect far less of [Berry's] operations."

