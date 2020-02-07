Consumers end the year taking on more debt

Consumers took on more debt in December with revolving credit (i.e., credit card debt) making the biggest jump, the Federal Reserve Board said in its monthly consumer credit report.

Consumer credit outstanding rose 6.3% at an annualized rate of in December to $4.20T. Revolving debt rose 14% to $1.10T and nonrevolving debt, such as auto and student loans, rising at a a slower rate — by 3.7% to $3.10T.

In November, total consumer debt rose only 3.4% as revolving debt fell by 3.2% and nonrevolving debt rose by 5.7%.

Month-to-month changes can be volatile, though. In the last quarter of 2019, total consumer credit rose 5.1% vs. a 5.4% rise in 2018's final quarter. Q4 2019 revolving credit increased 6.3% vs. 5.0% in the year-ago quarter, and Q4 2019 nonrevolving credit increased 4.6% vs. 5.6% a year earlier.

The report doesn't include mortgages.

