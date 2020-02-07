Saudi Arabia, Kuwait to restart Neutral Zone oil production

Saudi Arabia is set to restart oil production in a long-dormant border area it shares with Kuwait following a resolution of a five-year dispute between the two countries.

Lacking Russian backing for an emergency proposal for new output curbs in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Saudi energy minister bin Salman has instructed managers of the oilfields - which can produce as much as 500K bbl/day of crude - to begin a production trial of 10K bbl/day on Monday, WSJ reports.