Amazon puts NBCU ex in key video PR role - report

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has tapped the former "right-hand man" for NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) ex-chief Jeff Zucker to head up PR for its Amazon Studios and Original Video teams, Business Insider says.

Cory Shields, former executive VP of communications, now takes over as a VP at Amazon after previously spending 20 years at NBCU. Shields quietly joined Amazon earlier in the year, according to the report.

And he fills a position that had been empty for over a year, shoring up Amazon's bench as it heads into a new, more competitive year of the streaming wars.