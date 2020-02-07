Elliott pushes SoftBank for $20B buyback - Nikkei

Yesterday, news broke that Elliott Management had built an over $2.5B stake in SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,[[SFTBY]). Nikkei now reports on the changes that Elliott wants at the Japanese tech giant.

Elliott is reportedly pushing for an overhaul of corporate governance, which includes adding more outside directors and potentially shrinking the role of CEO Masayoshi Son. The activist investor doesn't seem to be considering appointing its own people.

The investor wants an oversight committee for the $100B Vision Fund, which took hits last year from Uber's rocky IPO and the failed launch of WeWork.

Elliott also wants SoftBank to repurchase up to $20B of its own shares to boost its valuation.