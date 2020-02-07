Moderna up 16% on positive comments on vaccine platform

Investors are maintaining their enthusiasm with coronavirus-related stocks, driving Moderna (MRNA +15.6% ) up on almost triple normal volume. At a news conference today, a U.S. health official stated that there have been no "glitches" in development to date with the company's investigational coronavirus vaccine (company is working with NIH).

Two weeks ago, it announced funding from a public-private coalition to support the manufacture of the vaccine.

Fellow mRNA therapeutics developer Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY +3% ) is up as well, albeit on average volume.

Update: The official stated that the vaccine could be ready for a Phase 1 study in 2 1/2 months.