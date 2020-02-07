Helmerich & Payne downgraded at B. Riley FBR on 'frothy' valuation

Helmerich & Payne (HP -2.6% ) is lower as B. Riley FBR downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $39 price target, cut from $47, saying the stock's relative valuation looks "frothy."

Given the contraction in key factors of HP's thesis - the company's superior avg. rig margin/day and the expected revenue growth rate in H&P Technologies - B. Riley's Thomas Curran believes the stock's multiple premium will shrink.

Curran cuts his 2020 EPS estimate to $0.20 from $0.40 based on a weaker than previous outlook for a recovery in U.S. land rig demand, his expectation that HP's uptrend in share has topped out at ~25%, and his conclusion that the HPT division's services are settling into more of a typical adoption curve for disruptive oilfield services technologies.

HP's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.