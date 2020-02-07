Dow Jones hits 3.5M subs; WSJ past 2M digital

Updating on its subscription totals, News Corp. (NWS -2% , NWSA -1.9% ) says Dow Jones has hit a record 3.5M subscriptions, and The Wall Street Journal has surpassed 2M digital subscriptions.

It also took a shot at news rival The New York Times (NYSE:NYT).

“Dow Jones revenues increased by 4% in the most recent quarter, compared to 1% for The New York Times,” says News Corp. chief Robert Thomson “Dow Jones is significantly more digital than The New York Times, with 62% digital revenues as we reported at fiscal year-end, including our growing Professional Information Business.”

Ad revenues outpaced NYT as well, the company said.

Digital subs at Dow Jones rose by 17% in the most recent quarter, and digital subs to WSJ rose 13%. Digital subs make up 57% of Dow Jones consumer circulation revenues, vs. 44% at the NYT, the company says.