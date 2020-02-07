AmEx names new corporate controller

American Express (NYSE:AXP) names Jessica Lieberman Quinn executive vice president, corporate controller, and principal accounting officer.

She'll assume controllership duties in mid-February after AXP completes its financial filings for 2019.

She succeeds Richard Petrino who will be promoted to the newly created position of American Express National Bank chief operating officer.

Lieberman Quinn has served as senior vice president, business chief financial officer for AXP's Global Commercial Services since February 2019. Before that, she was senior vice president for Corporate Planning & Analysis from 2014 to 2019.