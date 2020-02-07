VTv Therapeutics up 21% after hours ahead of key data readout

Thinly traded micro cap vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) is up 21% after hours in response to its announcement that it will release topline data from Part 2 of a Phase 2 clinical trial, Simplici-T1, evaluating TTP399 as oral adjunctive therapy to insulin in adults with type 1 diabetes (T1D) at 7:00 am ET on Monday, February 10.

A conference call will follow at 8:30 am.

In June 2019, it announced positive results from Part 1 of the study that showed treatment with TTP399 lowered HbA1c levels by an average of 8.2% at week 12 compared to a 1.4% increase in the placebo group.

The company says TTP399 activates an enzyme called glucokinase (GK) which is a key regulator of glucose levels, adding that it only activates GK in the liver thereby avoiding disruption in the interaction between GK and glucokinase regulatory protein which can lead to hypoglycemia, limited durability of response and other side effects, problems that have troubled other GK activators.