Stocks snap four-day winning streak but up for the week

Stocks took a break Friday from an otherwise strong week, as investors appeared to take profits ahead of the weekend.

The better than expected January U.S. employment report today capped a series of strong reports, but it wasn't enough to generate follow-through buying interest after stocks rose in each of the first four days of the week.

The rising number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worries some investors, as "China is really slowing... People are not going out. They are not shopping," says Evercore ISI chairman Ed Hyman, who now expects zero growth for the Chinese economy this quarter.

For the week, the S&P 500 jumped 3.2% for its best weekly showing since June, the Dow Jones gained 3% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 4%.

In today's trade, the S&P information technology sector (-1.5%) was an influential weight on the market, with Apple (-1.4%) under pressure after the company reportedly extended the closure of its China stores through Feb. 15.

The defensive-oriented consumer staples sector (+0.2%) was the only group that finished in the green today.

U.S. Treasury prices finished on a higher note amid the negative bias in stocks, sending the two-year yield down by 6 bps to 1.39% and the 10-year yield 7 bps lower to 1.58%.

April Brent crude fell 1.2% to settle at $50.32/bbl, capping a 2.4% loss for the week and a fifth straight weekly decline.