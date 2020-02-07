Bank of America Chairman/CEO 2019 pay stays at $26.5M

Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) board kept Chairman and CEO Brian T. Moynihan's 2019 total compensation at $26.5M.

The structure of the pay package is also unchanged.

His annual base salary is $1.5M and the aggregate value of his 2019 equity incentive award is $25M.

Consistent with prior years, there is no cash bonus; the incentive is comprised 30% of cash-settled restricted stock units (RSUs) that will vest over the next 12 months, 20% of stock-settled RSUs that will vest annually over the next three years, and 50% of performance RSUs that will be earned only if Bank of America’s future financial performance meets specific standards.

The independent members of BAC's board considered the company's 2019 earnings performance as well as ROA, ROE, stock performance and capital returns to shareholders when determining Moynihan's compensation.