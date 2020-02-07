NexPoint Real Estate closes first session down 1.1%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) ended its first session as a publicly traded company at $18.80, 1.1% lower than its IPO price of $19.00.

Greenshoe option for up to an additional 750K shares was granted.

If the entire overallotment option is exercised, the IPO will have raised $109.25M.

A REIT, NREF's strategy is to originate, structure, and investin first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities.