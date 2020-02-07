Enbridge fears Mainline regulatory changes would cause year-long delay

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) says Canadian Natural Resources' (NYSE:CNQ) suggestions for determining future terms on its Mainline pipeline system would cause at least a one-year delay.

Enbridge plans to sell 90% of space under long-term contracts to shippers on the nearly 3M bbl/day Mainline, Canada's longest oil pipeline system, rather than continue to ration space monthly, and it says Canadian Natural's request to break up the regulatory process into parts would drag it out by at least a year, push the Mainline open season to 2022.

"Such delay might benefit [Canadian Natural] by providing more time for it to sort out its transportation options," Enbridge said in a filing with Canada Energy Regulator, noting expansions planned for the rival Trans Mountain and Keystone XL pipelines. "But the conclusion of the regulatory process should not be delayed to suit the commercial interests" of Canadian Natural.