FedEx to bring Express, Ground operations closer together

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) jumped 4.7% in today's trade after announcing plans to start handing off some of its Express packages to its Ground division for last-mile delivery.

The company says it will redirect slower residential Express packages to the Ground division once they get near their destination.

It will begin rolling out the plan in Greensboro, N.C., and include other markets in phases throughout the rest of the year.

The premium Express business and less costly Ground business have been operated as separate networks, a strategy that CEO Fred Smith has defended, but analysts have questioned the costs as FedEx profits have come under pressure in recent years.