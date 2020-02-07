DoJ drops probe of automakers in California emissions deal - WSJ

The Department of Justice has closed its antitrust investigation of four automakers - Ford (NYSE:F), Honda (NYSE:HMC), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) - that had reached a deal last year with the state of California on fuel efficiency standards, WSJ reports.

DoJ officials questioned whether the companies agreed among themselves on the outlines of the deal with California regulators, but the department concluded the companies did not engage in conduct that violated U.S. antitrust law, according to the report.

The California framework is at odds with the Trump administration's regulatory approach, which has sought to roll back rules the state had set in collaboration with the Obama administration to reduce tailpipe emissions.