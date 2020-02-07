Virus impact to hit Oculus output, Facebook says

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) says the coronavirus outbreak is set to hit production of its Oculus VR headsets, which are made in China.

Last year's Oculus Quest is out of stock in some regions, UploadVR notes, and a combination of high demand and the virus is likely to have an impact on future availability.

Facebook has instructed employees to cancel nonessential trips to China; Bloomberg notes a source said the company was looking into facilities in countries like Vietnam to pick up some of the production slack.