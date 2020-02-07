Ten U.S. refineries emitted excessive benzene in 2019 - report

Ten U.S. oil refineries released cancer-causing benzene in concentrations that exceeded federal limits last year, according to government data published by Environmental Integrity Project.

Philadelphia Energy Solutions' refinery in Philadelphia recorded the highest benzene concentrations, at nearly 5x the EPA standard, according to the report, followed by HollyFrontier's (NYSE:HFC) Navajo Artesia plant in New Mexico, with more than 3x the federal standard.

Six of the 10 sites listed are located in Texas: Total's (NYSE:TOT) Port Arthur refinery, Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) Pasadena refinery, Flint Hills' Corpus Christi East refinery, Valero's (NYSE:VLO) Corpus Christi East, Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) Deer Park and Marathon Petroleum's (NYSE:MPC) Galveston Bay.

The two other refineries named are Chevron's Pascagoula in Mississippi and PBF Energy's (NYSE:PBF) Chalmette Refining in Louisiana.

"These results highlight refineries that need to do a better job of installing pollution controls and implementing safer workplace practices," says EIP Executive Director Eric Schaeffer. "Now, EPA needs to enforce these rules."

The Environmental Protection Agency said "It is important to note that benzene concentration levels monitored at the perimeter of a refinery do not reflect benzene levels in the community."