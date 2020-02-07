Obalon +8.6% on new stock purchase agreement

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) is up 8.6% postmarket after entering into a new stock purchase agreement and registration rights agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund.

That agreement gives Obalon the right at its sole discretion to sell to LPC up to $15M worth of shares over a 36-month period.

The company controls the timing of any sales to LPC; there are no upper limits to the price per share.

It will use proceeds as available to "fund expansion of the Company-owned or managed retail treatment center model,” says CEO Bill Plovanic.