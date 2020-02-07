U.S. weighs sanctions on Rosneft but fears oil market chaos - Bloomberg

The Trump administration is weighing whether to sanction Russian oil producer Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) for maintaining ties with Venezuela's Pres. Maduro, but some U.S. officials worry that the move could drive up oil prices, Bloomberg reports.

The mere threat of U.S. sanctions on Russian aluminum producer Rusal upended global markets in 2018; sanctions were never imposed on Rusal due to repeated waivers, but global aluminum prices shot up as much as 20% at one point.

The Trump administration said this week it would ramp up its pressure on Maduro over the next 30 days and consider potential actions against Rosneft, and "likely take action in the near future on that issue."

Rosneft has been Venezuela's main shipper of crude and has loaned $6.5B to state oil firm PDVSA in exchange for oil.