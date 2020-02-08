Tesla aims for restart in Shanghai next week

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is expected to resume production at its Shanghai factory on February 10.

Government officials in Shanghai will assist Tesla in the restart amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"In view of the practical difficulties key manufacturing firms including Tesla have faced in resuming production, we will coordinate to make all efforts to help companies resume production as soon as possible," stated Shanghai municipal government spokesman Xu Wei.

Tesla warned on January 30 of a Model 3 production delay in China of a week to 1.5 weeks.

Tesla closed at $748.07 on Friday.