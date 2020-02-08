Facebook acquires computer vision firm Scape - report

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has acquired computer vision start-up Scape Technologies, TechCrunch reports.

The deal for London-based Scape could be around $40M, according to the report, and it says filings indicate that Facebook has more than 75% of the company.

They also indicate that VC representatives on Scape's board have been replaced by two Facebook execs.

Scape allows developers to build apps that call for location accuracy better than that offered by GPS, using a "visual positioning service." While it focused initially on augmented reality, Scape is looking to enable any camera to understand its surroundings.