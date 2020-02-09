Coronavirus death toll tops SARS as China goes back to work

Factories in China will slowly begin getting back online tomorrow following an extended Lunar New Year break that saw two-thirds of China's economy stay closed last week.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak has now surpassed that of the SARS epidemic nearly two decades ago, as the number of fatalities from the virus topped 800.

China's National Health Commission has also confirmed 2,656 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 37,198. SARS infected 8,098 people during its outbreak.

