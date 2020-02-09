Lockheed, Raytheon drop out of Singapore Airshow

Amid mounting concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) are among more than 70 international aviation companies withdrawing from the Singapore Airshow, Asia's largest aerospace and defense conference.

The show will continue, but organizers might look to limit public visitors as Singapore raised its national response to the virus to Orange, its second-highest level and the same one used during the SARS epidemic.

The government has also advised event organizers to cancel or defer non-essential large-scale gatherings, while individuals were encouraged to avoid shaking hands.

