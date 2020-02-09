Giga Berlin eligible for state subsidies

"Germany has to be more than an extended workbench. There needs to be research and development, too. All companies that fulfill these criteria have a chance to be supported - including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)," Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told Welt am Sonntag.

"In my conversations with Elon Musk, I have always made clear that there are no privileges but also no discrimination."

In November, Tesla announced it would build its first European plant and design center near Berlin, adding that the new factory would make batteries, powertrains and cars (beginning with the Model Y).