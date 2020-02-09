Facebook battles IRS in $9B tax lawsuit

A case between the IRS and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) goes to trial this week as the latter attempts to fend off a tax liability that could cost it some $9B.

The trial represents the culmination of a longstanding legal battle, which will decide whether more of Facebook's profits should have been taxed at a higher U.S. rate, rather than in the company's Irish subsidiary.

It could also shape the government's ability to crack down on companies' efforts to shift profits to low-tax countries.