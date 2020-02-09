Amkor Technology Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+21.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.1B (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMKR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.