Chegg Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (+16.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $123.05M (+28.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CHGG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.

