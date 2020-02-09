Callaway Golf Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.23 (+28.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $305.49M (+68.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ELY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.