Varonis Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Varonis (NASDAQ:VRNS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (-118.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $72.05M (-17.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VRNS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.