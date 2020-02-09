Mattel closes factories

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) says it closed two factories in Asia and plans to shutter another one in Canada as it keeps looking for ways to cut costs.

Manufacturing sites in China and Indonesia were shut down last year by the toy company, while a facility in Montreal that makes Mega Bloks is scheduled to be closed sometime this year.

Mattel's manufacturing strategy differs from the outsourcing strategy used by rival Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS).

Mattel employs about 35K workers during peak manufacturing periods.

Shares of Mattel are down 7.6% over the last 52 weeks to trail by a wide margin the 11.6% gain for Hasbro. Both companies step into the earnings confessional later this week.