Diamond Offshore Drilling Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.64 (-52.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $249.25M (+7.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.