Compass Minerals Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.82 (+29.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $521.09M (+7.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CMP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.