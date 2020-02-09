Mercury General Q4 Earnings Preview

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 vs. -$0.26 in 4Q18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $884.63M (+8.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MCY has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward.