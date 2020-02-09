Everest Re Group Q4 Earnings Preview

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.58 (+143.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.16B (+20.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 0 downward.