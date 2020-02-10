White House to talk budget

President Trump is expected to release a $4.8T budget today for fiscal year 2021 that includes cuts to some social programs and foreign aid while boosting military spending by 0.3%.

The White House budget represents the opening bid in spending negotiations with Congress for the next fiscal year.

The U.S. budget deficit is drawing more attention recently after the Congressional Budget Office forecast that the deficit will hit $1.02T in fiscal year 2020, up from a budget deficit of $585B in fiscal year 2016.