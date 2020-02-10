Coronavirus cases climb again

The total number of confirmed coronavirus 2019-nCoV cases across the world is 40,561 and 910 deaths have been reported.

Japan's Health Ministry says another 60 people on Carnival Corporation's (NYSE:CCL) Diamond Princess ship have tested positive to bring the total number of people infected to 130.

Capital Economics estimates the coronavirus will cost the world economy $280B in Q1 and send global GDP in reverse (quarter over quarter) for the first time since 2009. Still, the longer-term view from analysts isn't so gloomy. "We assume the virus will be contained soon, and that lost output is made up in subsequent quarters so that world GDP reaches the level it would have done had there been no outbreak by the middle of 2021," notes Capital Economics.

The People's Bank of China is busy taking action to prop up the economy, injecting 1.7T yuan of liquidity into the market and instructing banks not to call in loans for companies based in the virus-stricken Hubei province.