Global markets slip on coronavirus concerns

Global markets are treading cautiously after 97 died from the coronavirus in China on Sunday. Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index both fell 0.6% on the day, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5% after some companies like Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCPK:HNHAF, OTCPK:HNHPD) landed government approval to resume some production at certain locations. Meanwhile, European stocks are also having a soft day, with the Stoxx 600 Index slipping 0.3% . U.S. stock futures are flat heading into the new week.