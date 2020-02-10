Automakers look to restart production in China

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) resumed production at its Shanghai factory today. Government officials in Shanghai are assisting Tesla in the restart amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) is opening a plant it operates with SAIC in Shanghai and most of the plants in the FAW joint venture.

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Ford (NYSE:F) are also restarting production at certain locations, while Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) have extended their production shutdowns in China for the time being.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) aims to restart production on February 15.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) is the first automaker to flag multi-week disruptions at European factories due to parts shortages.