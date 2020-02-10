Volvo Car and Geely look to combine

Volvo Car AB (OTCPK:VOLAF) and Geely Automobile Holdings (OTCPK:GELYF, OTCPK:GELYY) are considering combining their businesses in the same global group.

The automaker believe a combination would accelerate financial and technological synergies between the two companies.

The combination would preserve the distinct identity of each of the Volvo, Geely, Lynk & Co and Polestar brands.

A combined company would have access to the global capital market through Hong Kong with the intention to subsequently list shares in Stockholm as well.

Volvo press release