Edgewell Personal Care narrowed FY2020 outlook to reflect the impact of the Infant and Pet Care divestiture

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) reports organic net sales were consistent Y/Y in Q1.

Segment net sales: Wet Shave: $277M (-3.7%); Sun and Skin Care: $75.1M (+12.6%); Feminine Care: $75.1M (+0.6%); All Other: $26.8M (-4.3%).

Gross margin rate up 20 bps to 42.5%.

SG&A expense rate grew 180 bps to 20.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 160 bps to 11.4%.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: -5% to -4%; Organic net sales: -1% to flat; Adjusted EBITDA: $350M to $360M; GAAP EPS: $2.40 to $2.60; Adjusted EPS: $2.95 to $3.15; Tax rate: 20% to 22%; Capex: ~3.0% to 3.5% of net sales; Free cash flow: above 100% of GAAP net earnings.

