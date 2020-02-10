Roche's gantenerumab comes up empty in Alzheimer's study

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)'s gantenerumab failed to demonstrate a statistically treatment effect in the same platform study, DIAN-TU, that also evaluated Eli Lilly's solanezumab in people autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease (AD) (accounts for less than 1% of all AD cases).

Specifically, treatment with gantenerumab, designed to bind to aggregated forms of beta-amyloid and remove beta-amyloid plaques, did not slow the rate of cognitive decline compared to placebo.

The data will be presented at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting in April.

Two Phase 3 studies, GRADUATE 1 & 2, are ongoing.