Restaurant Brands +2% after Popeyes dazzles

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) reports system-wide sales growth of 9.9% in Q4, driven higher by a 42% pop in Popeyes sales.

Comparable sales soared 34.4% at Popeyes vs. +14% consensus and were up 2.8% at Burger King outlets to offset a 4.3% decline at Tim Hortons locations vs. -2.9% consensus.

Adjusted EBITDA was $622M vs. $581M a year ago and $611M consensus.

Brand update: "Burger King delivered its strongest year of restaurant growth in the last two decades. Popeyes launched an iconic Chicken Sandwich that has proven to be a game changer for the brand in every way. At Tim Hortons, our performance did not reflect the incredible power of our brand and it is clear that we have a large opportunity to refocus on our founding values and what has made us famous with our guests over the years, which will be the basis for our plan in 2020."

Shares of QSR are up 2.00% premarket to $65.14.

Previously: Restaurant Brands EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Feb. 10)