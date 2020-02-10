Vtv Therapeutics up 67% premarket on positive TTP399 data

Thinly traded micro cap vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) jumps 67% premarket on robust volume on the heels of positive results from Part 2 of a Phase 2 clinical trial, Simplici-T1, evaluating TTP399 as oral adjunctive therapy to insulin in adults with type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Treatment with once-daily TTP399 resulted in statistically significant improvements in HbA1C compared to placebo at week 12 (p=0.03). Specifically, treated patients experience a 0.21% reduction in HbA1C versus a 0.11% increase in the control group (from an average baseline of 7.6%).

Also, the addition of TTP399 reduced total daily mealtime bolus insulin by 11% from baseline (p=0.02).

A registration trial is next up.

According to the company, TTP399 activates an enzyme called glucokinase (GK) which is a key regulator of glucose levels, adding that it only activates GK in the liver thereby avoiding disruption in the interaction between GK and glucokinase regulatory protein which can lead to hypoglycemia, limited durability of response and other side effects, problems that have dogged other GK activators.