Loews Q4 results driven by CNA net investment income improvement

Loews (NYSE:L) posted Q4 net income vs. a net loss in the year-ago quarter as improved CNA net investment income more than made up for lower results at Boardwalk Pipeline and Loews Hotels fell.
Q4 net income of $217M, or 73 cents per share, improved from a loss of $165M, or 53 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Q4's per-share results matches the average analyst estimate.
Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, of $65.94 at Dec. 31, 2019 rose from $62.16 at Dec. 31, 2018.
Q4 revenue of $3.88B increased from $3.29B a year earlier; by segment:
CNA Financial — $2.78B vs. $2.40B;
Diamond Offshore — $277M vs. $234M;
Boardwalk Pipelines — $331M vs. $326M;
Investment income and other — $321M vs. $143M.
Q4 net income by segment:
CNA Financial $244M vs. loss of $75M;
Diamond Offshore — loss of $38M vs. loss of $58M;
Boardwalk Pipelines — $48M vs. $55M;
Loews Hotels — loss of $59M vs. net income of $7M.
Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
Previously: Loews EPS in-line (Feb. 10)
Now read: CNA Financial EPS beats by $0.04 »