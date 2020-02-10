Loews Q4 results driven by CNA net investment income improvement

Loews (NYSE:L) posted Q4 net income vs. a net loss in the year-ago quarter as improved CNA net investment income more than made up for lower results at Boardwalk Pipeline and Loews Hotels fell.

Q4 net income of $217M, or 73 cents per share, improved from a loss of $165M, or 53 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q4's per-share results matches the average analyst estimate.

Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, of $65.94 at Dec. 31, 2019 rose from $62.16 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Q4 revenue of $3.88B increased from $3.29B a year earlier; by segment: