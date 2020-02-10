'Rare positive' for pot sector sentiment, with two picks

News that Alberta is set to lift its ban on the sale of cannabis vape should provide a modest boost to industry sales and improve sentiment in a sector that sorely needs it, says Jefferies (source).

The team there sees Aphria (OTC:APHA) and Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) as the two players set to benefit the most.

APHA has a Neutral Quant Rating, a Bullish SA Authors Rating, and a Bullish Sell Side Rating. Its factor grades are: Value A, Growth A+, Profitability B-, Momentum D, Revisions D+.

ACB has a Very Bearish Quant Rating, a Bearish SA Authors Rating, and a Neutral Sell Side Rating. Its factor grades are: Value A+, Growth A, Profitability C-, Momentum F, Revisions D.

APHA and ACB's poor Momentum and EPS Revisions grades demonstrate how beaten down the stocks are.