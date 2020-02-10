Simon Property scoops up Taubman Centers for $3.6B

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) agrees to acquire an 80% stake in Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership for ~$3.6B in cash.

Simon will buy all of Taubman (NYSE:TCO) common stock for $52.50 per share and the Taubman family will sell about a third of its ownership interest at the transaction price and will remain a 20% partner in TRG.

The per-share price represents a 51% premium to TCO's closing price on Feb. 7, 2020 and a 19% premium to total enterprise value, which includes debt and preferred equity.

TCO jumps 52% in premarket trading to $52.50. SPG is down 0.6% .

Simon expects to fund the total required cash consideration with existing liquidity.

The transaction is expected to be at least 3% accretive to Simon's FFO per share on an annualized basis, beginning immediately upon consummation of the transaction.

The transaction requires approval of two-thirds of the outstanding TCO voting stock and the majority of the outstanding TCO voting stock not held by the Taubman family.

The Taubman family, which represents ~29% of outstanding Taubman voting stock, has agreed to vote in favor of the deal.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Taubman Centers surges 11% amid takeover talks - Bloomberg (Feb. 4)