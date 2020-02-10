Biohaven down 17% premarket on failed troriluzole study

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company (NYSE:BHVN) announces that a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating troriluzole as monotherapy in patients with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) failed to sufficiently separate from placebo on the primary endpoint of total HAM-A score at week 8.

The company will terminate development for monotherapy use in GAD. Several studies in other diseases and with different dosing approaches are in process.

The company says troriluzole is a third-generation prodrug that modulates an excitatory neurotransmitter called glutamate by reducing its levels at nerve synapses.